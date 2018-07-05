Talisay City ready for Sibonga fightback

Gov’s Cup South Finals

Talisay City Aquastars head coach Rey Gurrea expects the Sibonga Pillars to give their all in Game 2 of the best-of-three South Division finals of the Governor’s Cup 2018 Inter Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament today at the Sibonga Sports Complex.

The Aquastars took Game 1, 93-70, in come-from-behind fashion last Wednesday at the Talisay City Sports Complex, which means another win today will give Talisay the South Division title and a spot in the overall finals where it will take on the North Division champions.

But Gurrea, in an interview after the game, knows Sibonga isn’t going to go down without a fight.

“We expect them to play better at their home court so [we have to] make adjustments with our defense and our offense in Game 2,” Gurrea said. “We expect a tougher game against them.”

Talisay actually almost blew Game 1 because of complacency, according to Gurrea.

“I noticed that the boys were too confident because we’ve beaten Sibonga twice. We were so fortunate that Sibonga’s players had foul troubles in the fourth period and all of our free throws went in,” Gurrea said.

For Pillars’ head coach Marianito “Bebe” Bugtai, it was a tough loss that can be redeemed today.

“We learned our lessons here and we have to move on to Game 2 at our home court,” said Bugtai, also a town councilor in Sibonga.

He admitted his team failed to contain Talisay in the fourth period and had no finishing kick, which is why they failed to hold on to the lead they had that reached a high of 10.

“We could have won that game if it was not for the fouls that were converted into free throws by Talisay. We had the game in our hands but it slipped away so we have to play our best in our home court and hopefully we will force them to a Game 3,” said Bugtai.