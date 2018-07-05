MSMEs get boost as DTI goes Go Lokal! in Cebu

Plans are under way to establish the first Go Lokal! store in Cebu by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) 7.

According to DTI 7 Regional Director Asteria Caberte, they have scheduled the opening of the Go Lokal! store at the new wing of Ayala Center Cebu by September.

“It will be the first Go Lokal! store outside Metro Manila. It will be located at the ground floor of the new wing, right in front of Rustans,” she told reporters.

The Go Lokal! is a retail concept store showcasing quality and innovative Philippine products designed and produced by micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

It is also envisioned as a marketing platform for these MSMEs to connect with a wider consumer market and even export globally.

Aside from Ayala, the DTI has also partnered with other mall giants like SM, Robinsons, and Double Dragon to establish the other Go Lokal! stores in Metro Manila.

Caberte said they have already signed an agreement with the management of Ayala Center Cebu for the opening of the Go Lokal! Store in Cebu.

At the same time, the DTI 7 is currently in talks with the GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC), the private operator of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to establish the second Go Lokal! Store in Cebu at the airport.

“We will be meeting again with them by August,” Caberte said.

The initial plan is to put up the Go Lokal! Store at the old terminal of the MCIA which sees more available retail space as it is now dedicated solely for domestic flights to and from Cebu.

But Caberte said they will also try to propose to bring the Go Lokal! Store at the new MCIA Terminal 2 which opened last July 1 and is catering to all international flights to and from Cebu.

According to the DTI website, the Go Lokal! Store “carries everyday products made from indigenous materials that are modern in design, world-class in packaging, and are competitively priced: from processed food, home decors, arts and crafts, health and wellness products, fashion apparel, accessories, and eco-friendly products.”

Otop hub

Apart from the Go Lokal! Store, the DTI 7 will also be launching the first OTOP (One Town One Product) Philippines Hub in Bohol this month.

Caberte said the OTOP Philippines Hub will be launched as part of the month-long Sandugo Celebration in Tagbilaran City, Bohol later this month.

“The pilot are for this project is in Bohol because we see tourism booming in Bohol with the opening of the new Panglao International Airport,” she said.

The OTOP is another program of the DTI which enables localities and communities to determine, develop, support, and promote products or services that are rooted in their local culture and community resources.

These products become their “pride-of-place” which their place can be best renowned for.