Tope Ang leads Gilas Defenders in victory over Pañeros

TOPE Ang had a monster game with 23 points and five rebounds as the Gilas Defenders survived a furious endgame rally by the Pañeros, 83-75 in their IBP Basketball League game last Saturday.

Ang waxed hot beyond the arc, converting six of his seven rainbow attempts.

Gilas led in the first three quarters before the Pañeros tied the count at 70-all with five minutes left in the ballgame.

But Van Ligutan and Rowell Juban scored back-to-back baskets to help Gilas preserve the win.

PAO lawyer Mandy Majarocon led the Pañeros with 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Spartans nipped the Rebels, 90-88 with Bogo PAO lawyer Redem Regis leading the charge with 28 markers and 13 boards. Parian councilor Mat Eric Medalle added 25 points and 6 assists.

Mark Bas led the Rebels with 19 points and 13 boards.

The scores:

Gilas Defenders – (83) Ang 23, Sevilla 14, Lagahit 10, Juban 9, Ligutan 9, Guieb 6, Hupp 5, Remedio 4, Solis 3.

Pañeros – (75) –Majarocon 15, Molde10, Saornido 10, Mañuz 8, Retuya 8, Busi 8, Ordiniza 5, Cruz 4, Calipayan 4, Dinopol 3.

2nd game

Spartans – (90), Regis 28, Medalle 25, Entera 12, Patiño 10, Ocupe 10, Lorenzo 5.

Rebels – (88) Bas 19, L. Fernandez 13, Padoga 13, Gabales 8, Robles 6, Sibay 5, Alcordo 5, Pacoli 4, Lim 4, Hontanosas 2, Tabotabo 2, Maningo 2, Yballe 2.