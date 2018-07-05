Baby Lancers make Finals

THE UNIVERSITY of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers rallied in the fourth period to overcome the Hotel Fortuna-University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, 101-90, and barge into the finals of the 2018 Cesafi Partner’s Cup Preseason Tournament yesterday at the Cebu Coliseum.

Down eight, 77-85, early in the fourth, UV revved up its focus and energy and uncorked a blistering 21-2 blast that put the team in front for good, 98-87.

At the forefront of that telling rally was speedy guard Gabriel Cometa, who sparked the turnaround with seven straight points capped by a booming triple off the right wing off a scramble for the looseball.

Transition layups by Albert Sacayan and Beirn Laurente along with an uncontested deuce by Dave Basalo sealed the win for UV as it gave them an 11-point lead with less than two minutes to go in the tightly contested match.

Cometa exploded for 32 points, 11 coming in the fourth. Sacayan also scored well for the Baby Lancers with 21 markers even as Joshua Yerro and Andrew Actub pitched in 15 and 14 points, respectively.

UV will now head to the finals against the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Panthers. The two squads will square off in a best-of-three series with Game One slated for Sunday.

UC appeared to have the game in control as they held a 77-68 lead late in the third before crumbling behind a hail of missed three-pointers and lackadaisical transition defense.

Justin Mondares led UC with 20 points.