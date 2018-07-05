Cebu Lady Dragons gear up for Cebu 10s Rugby Festival

AFTER finishing with a silver medal in last summer’s Philippine National Games, the Cebu Lady Dragons will next vie for the Dragon Cup at stake in this year’s 5th Annual All-Ladies Cebu 10s Rugby Festival 2018 which will be held at the Cebu International School (CIS) on July 14.

The tournament, organized by the Cebu Dragons, will gather about 80 lady rugby players comprising six teams representing Philippines and Dubai. This will be the biggest rugby event that will be held in southern Philippines.

Among the teams seeing action are Al Ain Amblers of Dubai and Eagles Select RFC of Manila.

Games will start at 9 a.m.

Rugby aficionados and anyone else interested to learn more about the sport are invited to watch the one-day event. No entrance fee will be charged. CIS is located in barangay Pit-os, Talamban, Cebu City.

Food stalls will be put up to cater to the food and drink needs of the spectators.

The awarding ceremony will follow at night at the Semi Final Sports Bar located along Mango Avenue where an after-party will also be held.