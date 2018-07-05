Rama worries over his safety

Michael Rama, even if he is no longer a mayor, remained worried over his security following the recent series of killings of local chief executives in the country.

“Practically, I’ve been alarmed of what’s going on in our nation when it comes to all of this, what has been happening. Really, it’s not a joke seeing all of these occurring. As far as me being alarmed, I’ve long been very much concerned since the time I’ve been accused wrongly,” the former Cebu City mayor said on Thursday.

Rama was referring to allegations made by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte linking him to the illegal drugs trade, which the former mayor vehemently denied.

Despite threats faced by mayors, Rama said he was still determined to challenge his political rival, incumbent Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, in the May 2019 mayoral race.

“There is no connection between the killings and my bid to run for mayor. I am not going to be afraid and I will never be afraid, just concerned,” explained Rama.

He added: “Since I am very clear that I’m running for mayor, under Barug Team Rama, the more I should be firm and strong in bringing a posture of not being afraid.

Because there will be a very serious challenge I will face when I’ll get back City Hall, and that is peace and order, among others.”

Rama said he also has no intention to beef up his security group.

I am not scared Mayor Osmeña, on the other hand, said he still felt safe and was not worried that anyone might want to hurt him.

“I’m just monitoring. It doesn’t really bother me, but I’m just monitoring. There’s always a threat, it doesn’t matter. Why (would I beef up my security)? No. I’m not even carrying a gun,” added Osmeña.

Mayor Antonio Halili of Tanauan City, Batangas was shot dead by a still unidentified sniper on Monday in the middle of a flag raising ceremony outside of the City Hall.

A day later, Mayor Ferdinand Bote of General Tinio town in Nueva Ecija was gunned down in Cabanatuan City.

Halili was the fourth mayor linked to the illegal drugs trade who had been killed under the Duterte administration, after Samsudin Dimaukom of Datu Saudi Ampatuan,

Maguindanao; Rolando Espinosa of Albuera, Leyte; and Reynaldo Parojinog Sr. of Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental.