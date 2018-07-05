Man shot dead in Lorega San Miguel
A local basketball player was shot dead inside the Public Market of Barangay Lorega San Miguel in Cebu City past 5 p.m on Thursday, July 5.
Police identified the fatality as Russ Aquino, 48.
The victim died after sustaining several gunshot wounds on his body.
Police are now conducting a hot pursuit operation for the arrest of the assailant and also conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the attack.
