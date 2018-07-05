Complaint vs suspects filed before prosecutor

SOLIMA SLAY

Complaints for murder and frustrated murder were filed against the three suspects in the killing of Lawyer Salvador Solima and the shooting of his wife, Verose.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, the chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO)-Investigation, Detection, and Management Branch (IDMB), said they filed the complaints yesterday afternoon against Ricarte del Corro Jr. and brothers Alvin and Alberto Baluyos Jr. at the Cebu City Prosecutors’ Office.

“We have strong evidence against them,” said Devaras.

Del Corro was tagged as one of the gunmen, while the police said the Baluyos brothers allegedly served as lookouts during the shooting inside the house of the couple in Barangay Guadalupe last Monday afternoon.

The Baluyos brothers are suspected to be involved in the killing, as Alberto had a disagreement with the lawyer over the alleged non-payment of a property that the Baluyos family had sold to the lawyer.

The police are still hunting the other gunmen.

Devaras said Solima’s wife Verose, who survived the attempt on her life has not yet issued a statement.

One of the house helps of the Solimas, told Cebu Daily News that Verose is already out of danger but she cannot yet talk too much.

“Makastorya na siya pero ginagmay pa (She can talk but only a few words),” said the house help who requested anonymity.

The family thanked the police on their speedy investigation which resulted to the arrest of the suspects.

“Mapasalamaton mi sa effort sa police sa daling panahon nadakpan ang mga suspects,” said Solima’s daughter-in-law, Luz Marie Solima, as she also expressed hope that the fourth suspect would soon fall into the hands of the authorities.

Solima will be buried on Sunday at the Cebu South Cemetery in Talisay City.

His remains lie at St. Peter Chapels on Imus Road, Cebu City. /with report from Nestle L. Semilla.