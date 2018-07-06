Southbound motorists advised planning trips ahead to avoid traffic in Carcar City

Motorists going to the southern portions of Cebu province are advised to plan their trips ahead of time to avoid heavy traffic.

Traffic gridlock is expected in the south due to the ongoing road concreting in Barangay Perrelos, Carcar City, Cebu.

Capitol’s Focal Person on Traffic Management Jonathan “Joy” Tumulak said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has started road concreting in the area last Thursday (July 5).

“Ang DPWH mipahigayon ug road concreting sa Perrelos, siyudad sa Carcar nga nakamugma og huot nga dagan sa trapiko,” Tumulak said on his Facebook post.

Drivers of light vehicles going south from Cebu City are advised to pass through Sitio Catugasan, Barangay Perrelos towards Barangay Liburon.

On the other hand, drivers of trucks and buses are advised to pass the national highway.