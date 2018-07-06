Opposition team gets new ally

The highly divisive Cebu City Council is back to a tie as President Rodrigo Duterte signed the appointment of Cebuano columnist, Erik Espina, as the replacement of Councilor James Anthony Cuenco.

A photo showing the confirmation of Espina was posted on the official Facebook page of Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

With Espina’s appointment now official, the shares between the administration Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) and the opposition Barug Team Rama – PDP Laban is now at 9-9.

Espina is the youngest son of former Senator and Cebu Gov. Rene Espina.