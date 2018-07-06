Alleged NPA leader arrested in Cebu City

Operatives from Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) arrested a former commander of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City on Friday morning (July 6).

Eduardo Sacamay, 63, was arrested for two pending cases of murder.

The arrest warrants were issued by Judge Sucedi Arcamo of Tagbilaran City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 47 in Bohol and Judge Hermes Montero of Toledo City RTC Branch 59 in Cebu.

Sacamay, who was reportedly operating in Tuburan town, Cebu, denied the accusation that he is a communist leader.