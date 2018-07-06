Davide: ‘Fourth Cebu-Mactan Island bridge to ease traffic congestion’

Cebu Provincial Governor Hilario Davide III is hopeful with the plan to construct a fourth bridge connecting mainland Cebu and Mactan Island will materialize.

Based on the feasibility study conducted by Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica), Davide said the fourth bridge is set to be constructed in Consolacion, northern town of Cebu, to Barangay Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City.

He said that will help ease traffic congestion in both cities especially those coming from the north.