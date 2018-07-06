Seven females charged for human trafficking

A total of 40 counts of cyberpornography-related charges were filed against seven suspected human traffickers on Thursday (July 6).

The suspects (names withheld) are all females who are residents of Cordova town, Cebu.

Regional State Prosecutor Fernando Gubalane said in a press conference that charges of qualified trafficking in persons, child abuse and sexual assault were filed against the suspects by the Police Women and Children Protection Center in Central Visayas (WCPD-7).

The filing of charges against the suspects stemmed from the conviction of 58-year-old Swedish national Bengt Kristofferson in 2013.

Kristofferson was convicted for possession of child pornography, conspiracy to rape children and incitement to commit aggravated rape. The accused was indicted in Sweden/ USJ-R Intern Gerard Francisco