Three nabbed in separate drug ops

Three drug pushers were arrested in separate drug operations in Naga City, Cebu on Wednesday evening.

First to fall was Eduardo Ravanes, from Barangay Tuyan around 10:45 p.m. Seized from him were five small sachets of suspected shabu.

Around 11 p.m. Ernesto Ygaña was arrested and seized nine small sachets of shabu.

At 12 a.m., Joseph Colina was arrested. Police seized nine small sachets of suspected shabu from him.

Suspects are now detained at Talisay Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.