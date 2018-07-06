LTFRB 7: No provisional fare hike for Central Visayas

THE minimum fare for Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs) in Central Visayas remains at P6.50, a Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB -7) official told commuters on Friday.

LTFRB-7 Regional Director Ahmed Cuizon clarified that the P1 provisional increase approved by the LTFRB Central Office on Wednesday only applies for PUJs plying the National Capital Region (NCR), and Regions 3 and 4.

“Only the three regions filed a petition for a provisional increase that is why the provisional increase is only given to them,” Cuizon said.

Cuizon explained that separate petitions were needed if the transport sector wants to have a provisional increase while waiting for their petition for the actual fare hike to be heard.

He added that the Central Office cannot impose the provisionary increase on all regions if the others have not filed a petition for it.

Last January, the Basak Lapu-Lapu City Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association (Balacjoda) filed a petition asking to increase the minimum fare for PUJs in the Visayas to P12 from today’s P8.

Balacjoda’s petition has the support of another transport group, the Cebu Integrated Transport Cooperative (Citrasco).

Balacjoda’s petition stemmed from the successive increases in fuel prices.

The Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) in Cebu, however, maintained that they will not support another increase in fare to prevent the prices of basic commodities from shooting up.