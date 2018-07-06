Mayors urged: Don’t rely on police to provide security

MAYORS should not rely on the police for security but rather should get private armed security personnel, if necessary to ensure their safety.

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III made this pronouncement after the recent killings of Tanauan City Mayor Antonio Halili last Monday and Mayor Ferdinand Bote of General Tinio town in Nueva Ecija last Tuesday.

“They really have to realize also nga kuwang ang police diri sa ato (we lack of police officers). We need these policemen on the field,” he said.

He said mayors are entitled to have a personal security officer under the Civil Security Unit (CSU).

“If necessary, if they feel there are threats in their life. Kay lisod sad baya ang trabaho sa mayor, any local chief executive,” he said.

Halili was shot while attending the flag ceremony in front of the city hall building last July 2. He was one of the local officials tagged by President Rodrigo Duterte as an alleged narco-politician.

The following day, Bote was ambushed while on board on his vehicle in Cabanatuan City.

However, Davide suggested that mayors hire private bodyguards, instead of hiring police officers to ensure their safety.

He said despite the killings, there are still many mayors who do not have security personnel with them.

“I know some mayors nga dili mag byahe uban ang (who will not tag along their) security guards, ang uban kay naa (while others have) maybe for security reasons,” he said.

In Cebu, Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot and his family were ambushed a day before the barangay elections by still unidentified assailants. They all survived the attempt on their lives.