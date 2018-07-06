CHR starts probe into Dumpit slay

THE Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) has started an investigation into the circumstances of the drug operation that led to the killing of multi-awarded, controversial cop, SPO1 Adonis Dumpit.

CHR Regional Director, Lawyer Arvin Odron, told Cebu Daily News that after the burial of Dumpit last Wednesday a team of investigators started an independent probe.

“A team of Special Investigators is already in the field doing the investigative works,” said Odron.

Dumpit was killed in an alleged shootout with authorities June 27 in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, in a drug operation led by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI-7), together with the Tagbilaran police and the Regiona Intelligence Division (RID) of the Police Regional Office (PRO-7).

The operatives allegedly recovered sachets of illegal drugs and a .45 caliber pistol from Dumpit, who sustained at least 14 gunshot wounds on different parts of his body during the shootout.

Authorities insisted that it was a legitimate operation and that there was no ‘overkill.’

Odron reiterated that all persons are suppose to be safe in the hands of the government pursuant to its commitment to serve and to protect the people, without discrimination as stated in the Article II of the Philippine 1987 Constitution.

He said that they need to find out if the operation that killed Dumpit did not violate any human rights.

“Anytime soon, a subpoena testificandum and a subpoena duces tecum will be issued to the concerned officers who participated in the operation and for the appropriate government agencies to submit pertinent documents,” said Odron.

Meanwhile, Josephine Dumpit, the police officer’s estranged wife, told CDN that are not taking any action against NBI-7 and PRO-7.

“As of now pakahilom sa mi (We will just keep mum for now),” said Josephine in a text message.