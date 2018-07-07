World Cup update: France advances to semis

France clinched the first semifinals ticket with a 2-0 dismissal of Uruguay in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay was playing without Edinson Cavani, who was out due to a calf injury.

Defender Raphael Varane put the Le Bleus ahead in the 40th minute when he headed in the ball which was coming from a free kick taken by Antoine Griezmann, who was named Man of the Match.

Griezmann scored the winning goal in the 61st minute with help from Uruguayan goalie Fernando Muslera, who tried to stop the Frenchman’s attempt but ended parrying it in.

This will be the sixth semifinal for France. They won the World Cup title once, in 1998.

Uruguay bid goodbye to what would have been their third World Cup title. They were the first to win it in 1930 and then again in 1950. Mars Alison