Duterte at it again, questions God’s fairness in Creation story

This time, President Duterte is questioning God’s fairness for creating the concept of original sin when he let Adam and Eve partake of the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden.

“They were shamed by God, they were cast away from Paradise. They engaged in [sex] but with malice. Now I ask, is that a fair God?” the President said.

Mr. Duterte made the remarks during the recent 117th anniversary celebration of the Office of the Solicitor General where he again challenged the tenets of Christianity.

Launching into his retelling of the Creation story in the Book of Genesis, the President recounted how Adam and Eve came to be, sans the malice that came from the forbidden fruit.

Mr. Duterte claimed that God told the snake to tempt Eve with a bite from the forbidden fruit, which he said to be an apple.

“So the snake rubbed itself against Eve, the fool enjoyed it. She ate it. When she took the bite, and she felt earthly, there was malice. She looked at Adam and there was lust,” he said.

Eve, he said, told Adam to take a bite as well, forming malice in the first man and woman.

“They went at it and there was malice. Now I ask you, is that a fair God?” he asked. Last month, the President drew flak for calling God “stupid” for creating the concept of original sin in the Creation story in the Bible.