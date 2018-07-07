Armored van impounded for counterflowing
An armored van will have to be impounded for a month after it was caught counterflowing in a street in Cebu City on Friday.
The driver was a member of the Barangay Intelligence Network of the Mandaue City Police Office.
Senior Supt. Roberto Alanas, director of the Mandaue City Police said he will conduct and investigation against the BIN member.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.