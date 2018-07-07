Village intel volunteer in hot water for posing as cop

A MAN posing as a police officer was apprehended by Cebu City traffic enforcers for counter-flowing at a major road last Friday.

The man identified as Rodenio Suico produced a police ID but was later found out to be a member of a barangay inteligence network (BIN) in Mandaue City.

Word of the apprehension reached Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña who posted photos of the armored van driven by Suico and the police ID he presented to traffic enforcers in his Facebook page.

“Your police ID does not counter our counter to counterflow,” Osmeña said to his FB post.

Senior Supt.Roberto Alanas, Mandaue City police chief, said he ordered an investigation into the incident. “The signature in the id is not mine. But i will call the attention of this man,” Alanas said.

He also urged Mandaue City and Cebu based residents to report those they suspect of posing as police officers of Mandaue City to his office for action.

A case of usurpation of authority may be filed against Suico. Francisco Ouano, operations chief of the Cebu City Traffic Operations Management (Citom) said Suico gave his BIN ID card and introduced himself to traffic enforcers as a police officer after he was caught and issued a citation ticket.