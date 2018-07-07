LANE RE-OPENING
Reports on the reopening of F. Llamas Street and the southbound lane of the multi-million peso underpass project in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City tomorrow, July 9, were greeted with mixed reactions online.
Joseph Ty commented, “Haaaay salamat!”
Facebook user Darin Barkir wrote, “traffic gihapon ni kay ang underpass mobo ra kaayo, ig solod nimo sa underpass dre tongod sa Shopwise nya gawas Shopwise ra sad gihapon….ed-wow!!!! for the future!!!”
Renz Satera Borja said, “my unta ky grabeh njud ka hasol namong mga commuters tungod sa ka trapik.”
“Traffic gihapun na! Pwerti na daghana sakyanan sa sugbo! Naa pay uban na mga jeep,bus pataka lng og hunong, pataka lng og pasakay bisag dili angay ehunong,” said netizen Niño Jay.
