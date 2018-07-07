Expect more perpetrators of cyberpornography jailed

CEBU Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale expects more convictions in the cases they have filed in like with the campaign against online sexual exploitation of children.

Magpale, co-chairperson of the Provincial Women and Children’s Commission, said the provincial government is extremely happy with the conviction of German national Thomas Michael Ruhland who is an alleged member of a global child pornography group.

“Nalipay kaayo mi kay kadaghang bata ang masalbar niini (We are very happy because many children will be saved) within this one conviction. Biggest supplier baya siya,” she said.

“Also we want to send a message nga undangon na unta ni ang pag (they should stop exploiting) exploit sa mga Filipinos,” she added.

Ruhland was convicted on Friday by the Cebu City Regional Trial Court (RTC) for crimes of qualified trafficking and child abuse of two teenage girls in a motel in Talisay City in 2011.

The 46-year-old German national, who engaged in cyber-pornography sold nude photos of the victims – aged 16 and 14.

The court sentenced him with life imprisonment for qualified trafficking and another 20 years in jail for child abuse. He was also ordered to pay a fine of at least P3.4 million to the two victims.

He is currently detained at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

“Padayon gihapon ang among (We still continue our) campaign against cyberpornography,” Magpale said.

She, however, does not believe poverty is the primary reason of those who engage in child pornography but materialism.

“Ang kaning rason sa poverty kay dili gyod na tinuod, diha gyod ta sa (Poverty as the reason to commit crime is untrue but in the) values. Pareha ana karon naa sa (Just like those who are in) cyberpornography because of materialism,” she said.

The vice governor added that children nowadays are growing up in a materialistic society.

She said they will go to schools to spread awareness among children about the risk of becoming victims of child trafficking.

“Adto gyod ta mo-appeal sa mga bata nga it is not only a picture. Because this one lead to rape, from picture taking and eventually raped the first model,” she said citing the case involving the German national.