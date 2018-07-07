Solima buried today

LAWYER Salvador Solima will be laid to rest today at the Cebu South Cemetery in Mohon, Talisay City.

His grieving family hopes the suspects arrested and charged by the police are persons responsible for Solima’s death and the wounding of his wife.

Solima’s daughter-in-law, Luz Marie Solima, said there will be a Requiem Mass at the Alliance of Two Hearts Parish Church in Banawa St. Cebu City.

Solima was killed late Monday afternoon inside his house in Singson Village,Barangay Guadalupe Cebu City.

The suspected assailants were allegedly his clients who came to his house for a consultation. Some time later, gunshots were heard from his office on the second floor of his house.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, chief of the Investigation and Detection Management Branch of Cebu City Police Office told Cebu Daily News that the investigators handling the case were still hunting the remaining suspects.