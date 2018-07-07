A procrastinator’s prayer

Come, O Holy Spirit!

Enlighten my mind to know your commands;

strengthen my heart against the snares of the enemy;

inflame my will.

I have heard your voice,

and I don’t want to harden myself

and resist, saying “Later…, tomorrow.”

Nunc coepi!

Now I begin! In case there is no tomorrow for me.

O Spirit of truth and wisdom,

Spirit of understanding and counsel,

Spirit of joy and peace!

I want whatever you want.

I want because you want,

I want however you want, I want whenever you want.