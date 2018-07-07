A procrastinator’s prayer
Come, O Holy Spirit!
Enlighten my mind to know your commands;
strengthen my heart against the snares of the enemy;
inflame my will.
I have heard your voice,
and I don’t want to harden myself
and resist, saying “Later…, tomorrow.”
Nunc coepi!
Now I begin! In case there is no tomorrow for me.
O Spirit of truth and wisdom,
Spirit of understanding and counsel,
Spirit of joy and peace!
I want whatever you want.
I want because you want,
I want however you want, I want whenever you want.
