Lee, Sorongon stamp class in Megawear run

PRINCE Joey Lee and Ruffa Sorongon dominated the 21-kilometer race of the Megawear Half Marathon which started and ended yesterday at the SM City Cebu car park.

Lee of Spectrum Runners Club crossed the finish line in one hour, 16 minutes and 16 seconds (1:16:16) while Sorongon ruled the distaff side in 1:30:28.

The running event organized by Megawear, one of Cebu’s top singlet maker for local running events, drew around 2,000 runners.

This running event was staged for the benefit of the Cancer Warriors Foundation, a patient-support organization for families of children with cancer.

Lee’s closest pursuer was Kenyan Eric Chepsiror who claimed the second spot with a time of 1:19:39 while Paul James Zafico rounded up the top 3 after clocking 1:20:16.

Evamie Villarin trailed Sorongon at second place after crossing the finish line in 1:36:03 while Rue Reinhardt Pañibon settled for third with her time of 1:39:43.

In the 10k race, Kenyan Eliud Kering topped the men’s side at 33 minutes and 15 seconds (33:15) while Melody Perez ruled the distaff side with her time of 41:23. Joseph Emia placed second to Kering at 34:31 followed by Ariel Saballa at third with 34:44.

Joan Alinsunod followed Perez at 42:05 while Cherry Andrin placed third at 44:31.The 5k top 3 in the male division were Dwight Galolo (17:28), Herbert Helarcosa (17:32), and Marl Adrian Baguio (17:39), respectively, while Karen Andrea Manayon (19:37) was first in the female division with Lourence Yvory Garcia (20:32) at second and Moira Frances Erediano (21:36) completing the top 3.