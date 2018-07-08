Accenture stuns Convergys in Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues hoop

IN spite playing with just six players, the Accenture Sharks emerged victorious over the defending champions Convergys Converters, 67-62, in the Elite Classic division of the 2018 Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball, last Saturday at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

Sherwin Resilla, a former standout of the Converters, proved to be the biggest thorn on the side of Convergys, as he registered a double-double of 35 points and 11 rebounds, to go with three assists and three steals.

The Sharks were whittled down to just six because of violations that were made during the opening ceremonies.

Accenture, however, just shrugged it off as Ryan Veloso also had a double-double of his own, scoring 12 while pulling down 14 boards.

Jeanne Perez also put up 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocked shots to help shock the reigning champions.

The Converters were ahead after the first, 18-14, but the Sharks countered with a 19-7 fightback in the second to take firm control of the lead.

In the other Elite Classic game, former University of Cebu Webmasters Earl Montilla and Janjan Auditor debuted in style for the Sykes Pioneers as they accounted for half of the team’s total output to trounce the EPerformax Reds, 86-73.

Montilla had 26 points, four boards, four assists and five steals even as Auditor fired in 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists to carry the Sykes to the victory.