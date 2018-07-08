UV takes game 1 in Partner’s Cup

Baby Lancers defeat Baby Panthers, Green Lancers rout Webmasters in finals series

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers went all local for most of the game but still walloped the M. Lhuillier-University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 78-60, in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals in the college division of the 2018 Cesafi Partner’s Cup, yesterday at the Cebu Coliseum.

In the high school division, the UV Baby Lancers crushed the Organique-University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers, 68-59, to take a 1-0 series lead in their championship showdown.

The Green Lancers lost their big man from the Ivory Coast, Lassina Coulibally, late in the first because of a knee injury.

Rallying behind their fallen compatriot, the Green Lancers uncorked a 14-0 run in the second, behind the hot shooting of team captain, Josue Segumpan, and reserve guard, Sheldon Gahi, to lead by as much as 22, 42-20.

The Webmasters tried to make a game out of it, but could only come as close as 11, 48-59, early in the final canto.

Segumpan finished the game with 22 points, while Gahi added 14. Gileant Delator chipped in 10.

The Webmasters got 19 from Justine Dacalos and 15 from John Jabello.

However, UV’s defense clamped down on UC’s main man, Frederick Elombi, who was held down to just five points, all coming in the second half.

In the high school division, UV did not allow USPF to reach double-figures in points until late in the second after establishing a 34-8 lead that was punctuated by a huge tomahawk slam dunk by the Baby Lancers’ high-flying wingman, Leandro Actub.

The Baby Panthers tried to make a game out of it, trimming the deficit to 25-36, early in the second, but the Baby Lancers shrugged off that brief uprising and brought the lead back to 17, 56-49, heading to the last period.

In the fourth, Actub added a layup and a three-pointer from the right corner to give UV an insurmountable, 61-41 lead.

Actub led UV with 24 points while his high-leaping compatriot, Joshua Yerro, added 14.

In the third place games, the Casino Active-University of San Jose-Recoletos Baby Jaguars beat the Hotel Fortuna-UC Baby Webmasters, 81-73, in the high school class, while USPF toppled USJ-R, 65-64, in the collegiate division.