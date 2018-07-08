Governor’s Cup: No stopping Rocacurva as San Francisco takes Game 1 of North Division Finals

Part of Consolacion’s game plan was to stop San Francisco’s main man Kenny Rogers Rocacurva in the Finals.

The plan failed miserably, though, as Rocacurva exploded for 33 points and led San Francisco to an 84-68 win over the North defending champions Consolacion Sarok Weavers in Game 1 of Northern Division Finals of the Cebu Governor’s Cup Inter-Cities/Municipalities Basketball Tournament at the San Francisco Municipal gym in Camotes Island on Sunday night.

Rocacurva, who plays for the Cebu Institute of Technology-University in the Cesafi, also had 14 rebounds while teammate Wilson Pleños Jr. chipped in 16 points as San Francisco took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

Game 2 of the series shifts to Consolacion’s home court on July 11. The winner of this series takes on South Division Champion Talisay City for the overall crown.

San Francisco took off to a strong start and kept its opponents at bay all throughout to cruise to the lopsided win.

The game was broadcast live on Cebu Daily News’ Facebook page via Cebu Sports Live.