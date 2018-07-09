Teaser for 2nd Bella Padilla-JC Santos’ film out

THE OFFICIAL teaser for Jason Paul Laxamana’s latest film, “The Day After Valentine’s” is out.

“Nandito na po ang official teaser ng upcoming movie namin, ang #TheDayAfterValentine’s starring Bela Padilla at JC Santos. Handog ng Viva Films,” the director said as he shared the teaser last Friday.

In the film, Padilla and Santos play Lani and Kai, respectively.

The teaser starts inside a disco bar where Lani is seen looking for Kai.

“Ayan ka aking mahal. Namamagitan sa akin at sa kahibangan ng mundo,” Lani says.

She then finds Kai drinking with his friends.

Kai calls Lani in front of his friends.

“Na miss kita, Miss Repairman,” Kai tells Lani.

She answers, “Na miss rin kita, Broken Boy.”

After the conversation, Lani finds herself in the middle of the reality.

“Ngunit eto ako, mistulang multo nagpaparamdam ng pag-iral sa pusong sarado,” she says.

She walks towards him and says, “Kai.”

Kai’s friends stare at her.

“Uy, Lani! Guys, this is Lani. She is my friend,” Kai says.

Lani then sits down and no conversation happens between them.

“The Day After Valentine’s” is the second film of Padilla and Santos with Laxamana.

The two first starred together in last year’s “100 Tula Para Kay Stella.”

The movie dominated this year’s Guild of Educators, Mentors, and Student (GEMS) Awards where it was hailed as Best Mainstream Film while both stars got the top acting awards.