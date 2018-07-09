Shimura asks PNP to reconsider pull out of police security

Provincial Board Member Sun Shimura, stepson of Daanbantayan Mayor Vicente Loot has appealed to the police to reconsider their decision recalling police security escorts for local chief executives, as he expressed concern over their safety.

Loot and his family, including Shimura, were ambushed by still unidentified gunmen, while they were on board their van, a day before the May 14 barangay elections. Loot and his family escaped unscathed but their helper and driver were wounded.

“That is one of our concerns right now especially sa pagkuha sa kadtong duha ka detailed PNP personnel ni Mayor Loot,” Shimura, head on the committee on Public Safety, Peace and Order, said.

“Since sa nahitabo namo, of course there is a high possibility gyod nga kuhaon gyod siya no kon kinsa may nagtrabaho,” he said.

(After what happened to us, it is highly possible that another attempt will be made by whoever planned the attack.)

In a span of one week, Tanauan City Mayor Antonio Halili of Batangas and Mayor Ferdinand Bote of General Tinio town in Nueva Ecija were killed by unidentified assailants last July 2 and 3, respectively.

Halili was attending a flag ceremony in front of their city hall when he was shot, while Bote was onboard his vehicle when he was ambushed by motorcycle riding suspects in Cabanatuan City.

Just last Saturday, Trece Martires City, Cavite Vice Mayor Alexander Lubigan was the third local official killed while he was onboard his vehicle.

“Kaning trabaho sa mayor, even though gipasanginlan or ginganlan siya sa presidente nga mao na sa iyang pag-ka-police kaniadto. But the mayor has been showing his support also with his drug campaign,” Shimura said.

(Even if Loot was accused of being involved in drugs, he has shown his support to the anti- drugs campaign.)

“The minute nga nahitabo na nga strafing and ambush, dako kaayo to’g concern sa amo. Concern sa tibuok distrito ang nahitabo karon sa mga mayors, hopefully dili lang sakyan,” he said.

He expressed hope that the Police Regional Office (PRO – 7) director would reconsider their request.

“Hopefully, malooy pud ang atong mga kadagkuan sa PNP kay sila pud naay pamilya,” he said.

PRO – 7 Chief Supt. Debold Sinas earlier recalled all police escorts assigned to mayors in Cebu and ordered their return to their original posts.

Meanwhile, Shimura, who is serving his last term as PB member, said he is considering running for Daanbantayan mayor, replacing his stepfather as the incumbent mayor.

“With my stepdad’s situation right now, we are thinking twice kon ipadayon ba niya ang pagpanerbisyo, (doing public service)” Shimura said.

He said the family will be discussing their options.

“Anyway, we still have few months to discuss it with the party and the family,” he said.