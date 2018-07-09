Mabatid ousted from BOPK for hotel controversy

THE accusations of physical assault against Mabolo Barangay Captain Niña Mabatid has not only placed her in hot water but also led Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to boot her out of Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

In a post on his official Facebook page today, Osmeña announced that he is disowning Mabatid from BOPK after a copy of a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed her and a companion identified as Ramon Floresta, assaulting a hotel staff and manager of Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City, went viral.

The video had been viewed by 209,609 netizens as of 5 p.m., and got more than 1,500 reactions and was shared over 300 times.

“As if her shenanigans with the ABC (Association of Barangay Councils) didn’t put her halfway out the door already. Captain or not, Niña Mabatid is now officially kicked out of BOPK,” said Osmeña.

Video

The contributed CCTV footage, which lasted for more than 3 minutes, shows a heated exchange among the parties near the elevator area of the hotel.

Security Manager Irene Lacerna, stated in the blotter report that at 4:57 a.m. of June 19 she was at the front desk when she overheard a loud voice of a woman which turned out to be that of Mabatid.

Lacerna said that she identified herself to Mabatid and Floresta but Mabatid, whom she described “was very angry and believed to be intoxicated with liquor” kept on ranting and pointing her fingers at her.

Her companion, Floresta, elbowed Larcena on her chest.

Prior to the incident with Lacerna, the CCTV footage showed that Floresta also hit the head of the one male hotel staff.

The hotel employees filed a complaint against Mabatid before the Office of the Ombudsman in the Visayas last June 26 for grave misconduct, conduct unbecoming of a public officer, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service in relation to the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Politically motivated

Sought for comment, Mabatid would neither admit nor deny the incident. She said the accusation against her was nothing but a political move intended to discredit her after President Rodrigo Duterte endorsed her for president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) in Cebu City.

“Always remember that you won’t get mad if you were treated properly. I was provoked during that time,” Mabatid told Cebu Daily News over the phone on Monday.

“Just because you are a public official does not mean you’re not capable of getting angry. Anyway, all these will pass,” she added.

Mabatid said she will issue a formal statement to address the accusations point by point.