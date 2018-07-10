Village councilman killed by unidentified assailants

Barangay Kalunasan Councilman Ruel Mabano was shot dead by unidentified assailants riding on board a motorcycle on Tuesday afternoon (July 10).

Mabano, who attended a barangay council session prior to the incident, was killed when he was about to exit the vicinity of the barangay hall.

Footages of a closed-circuit television (CCTV) installed in front of the barangay hall showed that Mabano was standing under a tent when a lone assailant approached the councilman and shot him twice on the stomach.

Mabano, a former policeman, tried to run away but was shot several times by the assailant who immediately escaped on board a motorcycle.

Senior Insp. Eduardo Sanchez, Guadalupe police precinct chief, said Mabano formerly assigned at the Cebu City City Anti-Illegal Drug Special Operations Team before he was relieved from his post and transferred to Mindanao alongside other policemen in Cebu who were believed to be involved in the narcotics trade.

“We received information that he (Mabano) was a narco-cop although we have to validate that yet. The investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Last May, Mabano ran and won as one of the councilmen of Kalunasan, Cebu City.