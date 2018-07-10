SM holds talk on handling customers with special needs

SM City Cebu holds seminar on Proper Handling of Customers with Special Needs in its cinema, attended by mall employees, tenants, maintenance, and security personnel.

The purpose of the seminar is to educate and provide a safe environment, especially in a country where malling plays a big part in everyday life, and be well-equipped in providing better service to persons with disabilities (PWD).

Invited speakers include Sandra Espina representing the Autism Society of the Philippines, Cherma Lynn Chavez and Adeline Orozo from the Department of Social Welfare & Development who touched topics on visually impaired and hearing impaired individuals respectively.

SM Cares’ programmes for persons with disabilities and senior citizens, headed by Mr. Bien C. Mateo and Mr. Danny B. Chavez respectively, have earned it the reputation of having the most inclusive malls in the Philippines. All malls are designed to have dedicated areas and facilities for persons with disabilities, as well as security guards and personnel trained to respond to their specific needs.

SM Supermalls also organizes special movie screenings for the deaf and the blind in many of its malls, and free conferences on disaster preparation and benefit concerts were also given to persons with disabilities and senior citizens.