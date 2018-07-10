Chinese senior mauled by neighbor

An elderly Chinese man was hospitalized after he was mauled by his neighbor in Barangay Maghaway, Talisay City Cebu last Monday afternoon July 9.

Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City police chief, said the 64-year-old victim identified as Paul Song was building a concrete barrier between his home and his neighbor Michael Echavez prior to the incident.

Conag said Echavez got angry after Song allegedly encroached on his area. Echavez demolished the barrier and mauled Song then fled the area. Song was brought to the Talisay City District Hospital by other neighbors.

Conag said they are still waiting on the victim’s decision whether or not to file charges against Echavez.