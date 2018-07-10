Tumulak calls for calm amid councilman’s murder

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak called on the public to remain calm amid the killings of three people in separate incidents in the city, saying all of these occurred under different circumstances.

Tumulak, deputy mayor on police matters, said the police is investigating the murder of Kalunasan Barangay Councilman Ruel Mabanoc outside the Kalunasan Barangay Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

“Mabanoc was reassigned to Mindanao in 2017. Police said since he was reassigned, he never reported. He went AWOL (absent without leave). This is also one of the areas the police are investigating,” Tumulak.

Tumulak said the police has not received information Mabanoc, a former police officer, to any illegal activities.

“Although, it’s also important to note that some of the policemen who were reassigned had records. They’re still looking into that matter further,” Tumulak said.