Subangdaku residents caught in drug bust

A MAN and his girlfriend were arrested along with two other persons in a drug bust at Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City at past 11 am Tuesday.

Timothy Jason Pilar, a 28-year-old resident of Hernan Cortes Street in Barangay Subangdaku and his 28-year-old girlfriend Mondevir Chris Lauron of Sikatuna Street, Cebu City were arrested by police after they were caught selling drugs to a police officer posing as a buyer.

Senior Insp. Troy John Lalamunan, deputy chief of of the Mandaue City police’s City Intelligence Branch, said the suspects were neighbors of a police officer under him.

Two neighbors identified as Denie Capuyan and Andri Manolong were also arrested after buying shabu from the suspects.

Police recovered the P300 marked money, P800 cash proceeds and 36 small sachet of shabu worth P8,000. Recovered from Capuyan and Manolong were four sachets of shabu.