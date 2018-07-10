How Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia deal with bashers

JULIA Barretto and Joshua Garcia, stars of Star Cinema’s latest film, “I Love You, Hater” have learned to take bashings from their “haters” in stride.

“Deadma kasi siya ‘eh,” Barretto said referring to Garcia.

“Wala kasi akong pakialam masyado ‘eh,” Garcia said.

Garcia said the worst bashing he received so far were death threats during his Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) stint in 2014.

“May natanggap akong mga ganoon. Dati pa. Matagal na. Pero alam yung pekeng account lang ginamit para sabihin lang yun. Parang pag pumunta daw ako sa ganoong lugar … “ he narrated.

Did he have any idea why he got those threats?

“Dahil tamad tamad ko daw tapos ang landi landi ko raw. Siguro nagagalit ‘yung fans ng iba dahil siyempre ‘yung sinusuportahan nila,” he said.

Barretto, on the other hand, feels that bashing comes with the territory, being in a family from

showbiz.

“I feel like it’s because I come from a family who are also in the same industry. So parang I feel like the things that were done before or the mistakes that were committed before. Parang I’m the one, parang sa akin nabuhos lahat. Ako ‘yung nag-suffer for all of it and they expect the same of me, di ba? Siguro, it’s that,” she said.

The actress said she can deal with the bashing but draws the line when it involves her family.

“I feel like you can say anything about me but don’t say anything about about my family,” she added.

Flattered by comparison

Being relatively new in the industry, the two Kapamilya stars are well aware about being compared to seasoned actors in the industry.

Barretto has been compared to her aunt, Optimum Star Claudine Barretto while Garcia has often been labelled as the next John Lloyd Cruz.

The young Barretto said she felt pressured before. “But then you know what later on you are kinda get tired of being so pressured and you kinda just let it go and start do your own thing,” she said. “I think it is important to focus on yourself, on your path| and your craft and your work.”

She also believes that comparisons will always exist.

“I realize it’s okay and that it’s not the end of the world if there is comparison. As long as happy ako sa ginagawa ko. I think it is more than enough,” the young Barretto said.

More than anything being compared to Claudine is flattering for her.

“I am a fan of my own aunt. I’m flattered. Nakaka-inspire. Nakaka motivate to even do better,” she added.

Garcia, on the other hand, had nothing but praise for John Lloyd Cruz, who is currently on hiatus from showbiz.

“Hindi ko kayang lagpasan ang nagawa niya. Siguro kung sana malagpasan ko man lang o kaya sana magkaroon man lang ako ng achievements or mga nagawa niyang achievments makuha ko man lang kahit konti di ba ‘yung mga naabot niya,” he said.

The 20-year-old actor admitted that Cruz is among the actors he looks up to. His other acting idols are Dingdong Dantes and Aga Muhlach.

He said that while he respects other people’s opinion of him, he also wants to make his own name in the industry.