‘Suspicious-looking’ men rattling Loot’s nerves

DAANBANTAYAN Mayor Vicente Loot has raised concern over his safety anew after suspicious looking men were allegedly seen near his house for the past days.

Senior Insp. Adrian Nalua, the chief of the town police, said they received a call from Loot on Tuesday to report the incident.

Nalua said that Loot was informed by his househelps about the presence of unfamiliar men, some onboard motorcycles, around his house.

In a text reply to Cebu Daily News, Loot said that he will leave it to the Daanbantayan Police to investigate the reports and ensure the safety of the town.

Loot has requested the police to provide him with police escorts after he and his family were ambushed at the New Maya Port on May 13, which wounded two nannies and a driver.

Nalua said he advised Loot to put into writing any request for police escort and submit it to the Police Regional Office (PRO-7).

Loot said his formal letter of request has been sent to the police through his stepson, Provincial Board Member Sun Shimura.

Loot, being a local chief executive, is qualified to be detailed with security escorts but still has to comply with documentary requirements, said Chief Insp. Alfredo Simbol of the Police Security Protection Group (PSPG-7).

Simbol said Loot’s request would be forwarded to the Police Headquarters in Camp Crame and wait for the approval of Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Oscar Albayalde.