Empoy Marquez and Zanjoe Marudo serve a hearty helping of laughs in ‘Kusina King’

EMPOY Marquez and Zanjoe Marudo will tickle your taste buds in their newest film.

The two Kapamilya stars headline the upcoming film “Kusina Kings,” directed by Cebuano filmmaker Victor Villanueva, to be shown in Philippine cinemas on July 11.

The film’s official trailer was officially released on Star Cinema’s YouTube channel last Monday.

In the movie, Marudo and Marquez are best friends Ronnie and Benjie who like to cook. They opened a restaurant called

“La Luna SaHungry” but unfortunately it did not attract customers.

“Hindi ba ako masarap magluto? Ano bang mali sa akin?” Benjie asks.

Later on then they came across a television show hosted by Ryan Bang.

“Nalulugi ba ang negosyo mo? Sali na sa Kusina King Challenge,” Bang said.

So Ronnie and Benjie decided to join the challenge to save their restaurant.

Two things: If they win the challenge, they would receive P3 million. If they failed, Bang will own the restaurant.

In the movie Empoy and Zanjoe will have Nathalie Hart and Miss Universe 2016 Maxine Medina as their leading ladies.

“Kusina Kings” is Villanueva’s first film with Star Cinema after the success of “Patay na Si Hesus” last year.