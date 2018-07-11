20 job order workers quit posts at Capitol

At least 20 Job Order (JO) employees left their posts in different government offices, according to Provincial Human Resource Management Head Bobby Nacorda.

According to Nacorda, 13 JOs resigned after finding another job, Five won in the recent Barangay elections while two were not renewed by their direct superior due to poor performances.

Nacorda admitted that it is the department heads of different officers who filed the request to not renew the JO employees after they were assessed by their direct superiors. / Gerard Vincent Francisco, USJ-R Intern