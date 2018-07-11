Properties with tax delinquency to be sold in auction

Properties in Cebu City with records of tax delinquency may be subjected to auction sale.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña made this announcement on his official Facebook page today that they will be posting notices on properties with tax delinquency.

There are 96 properties in the city which were identified to have long-due outstanding tax dues.

“If the owners do not come forward in 3 months, the City Government will begin the process of auctioning the properties,” Osmeña stated.

“If you pay your fair share of taxes, no problem. But if you don’t, then soon your business will be none of your business,” the mayor added.