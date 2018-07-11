All-Ladies Cebu 10s Rugby Festival 2018: Cebu Lady Dragons want Dragon Cup back in Cebu

The Cebu Lady Dragons hope to emulate their performance in 2016 and keep the Dragon Cup here in Cebu when they compete in the 5th Annual All Ladies Cebu 10s Rugby Festival 2018, which will be held at the Cebu International School (CIS) on July 14.

The team is the only Filipino team that has won the Dragon Cup so far.

Champions in the first year of the tournament was a team from Bangkok while the Daewoo Hong Kong team won the title on the second year.

The Lady Dragons won it on the third year before the Shanghai Pink Dragons took the crown last year.

Mae Ann Ubaub, the team captain, is confident despite having only five locals in the team.

This year, the team is reinforced by girls from Papua New Guinea, who are studying at the University of San Carlos and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation.

Ubaub said they opted to have the girls from Papua New Guinea as they have been religiously training with the Cebu lady Dragons since the start of the year.

The Cebu Lady Dragons, however, have a tough task ahead because four of their members are now playing with the Makati Chiefs.

Aside from the Makati Chiefs, the team, which finished as the runner-up last year to the Shanghai Pink Dragons, will go up against Eagles Select of Alabang, SKF Mavericks of Makati, Dadiangas Lady Generals and the lone team from Dubai—the Al Ain Amblers.