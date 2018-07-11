Man hacks father to death

A MAN surrendered to authorities not long after he reportedly hacked his 63-year-old father to death in Asturias town Wednesday.

Teofilo Celin had a drinking session with his 25-year-old son Marlon Alicabo Celin at the family’s makeshift charcoal factory, meters away from their home when a heated argument ensued between them.

The younger Celin reportedly hacked his father twice on the right side of the head, killing him on the spot.

He surrendered to barangay tanods and was turned over to the Asturias police precinct. / Gerard Vincent Francisco, USJ-R Intern