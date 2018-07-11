MCPO: Firecrackers used on Peter Lim’s shop

Mandaue City Police found that firecrackers were used to cause damage on vehicles that were placed on display at the Hilton Heavy Equipment compound in Barangay Subangdaku owned by businessman Peter Lim.

Chief Inspector Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that the firecrackers were loaded with potassium nitrate that is used in gunpowder manufacture to make sure that these would create damage even on hard objects.

Villaro said that the Special Investigation Task Group that is handling the case already obtained copies of recordings from the close circuit televisions (CCTVs) mounted inside Hilton Heavy Equipment for the possible identification of the suspects who lobbed the firecrackers into Lim’s compound.

A copy of the CCTV recording was already sent to the Anti-Cyber Crime Division in Manila for enhancement.

However, Villaro said, they are yet to determine the motive of the explosion.