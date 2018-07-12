KathNiel in Amsterdam for new movie

KAPAMILYA stars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla have left the country for Amsterdam to film scenes for their upcoming film “The How’s of Us.”

Star Magic Philippines shared photos of the love team, known by their uni-name KathNiel, during their send-off last Wednesday evening.

“Kathryn and Daniel flying tonight to Amsterdam for the filming of “The How’s Of Us,” Star Magic Philippines captioned the photo.

Another photo of KathNiel was shared by Star Cinema Philippines taken at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

“First time namin ni DJ together doon sa Amsterdam,” Bernardo was quoted in the photo. “’Yung last na nagpunta ako do’n, mabilis lang. Andon na lahat. Nag-ocular na sila.”

In the film, Padilla and Bernardo play the roles of Primo and George.

Five days ago, Star Cinema’s Creative Manager Carmi Raymundo hinted that some scenes will be filmed in Amsterdam and accompanied her post with a photo of a bridge on her Instagram account.

“Otherwise, the moment just passes you by. Photo by Christina Elloso. Amsterdam, Summer 2018,” the caption said.

Aside from Amsterdam, some scenes were taken in Indonesia.

The Kapamilya love team along with the crew of “The How’s Of Us” were in Indonesia last June.

“The How’s Of Us” is a film directed by Cathy Garcia Molina. This is not the first time Molina will be working with Padilla and Bernardo.

In 2014, they worked in “She’s Dating the Gangster, ” which earned more than P200 million.

Other films starred by KathNiel are “Can’t Help Falling in Love” (2017), “Barcelona: A Love Untold” (2016), and “Crazy Beautiful You” (2015).