NFA rice can now be availed through NFA rolling stores



MOTHERS on a tight budget now have an option for cheaper rice – the National Food Authority (NFA) rolling stores and accredited retailers.

About 500 customers availed of the P27 per kilo Vietnam rice during the launching of the NFA rolling stores at the NFA-7 regional office in Barangay Banilad in Cebu City on Thursday, July 12.

Olma Marie Bayno, NFA-7 Information Officer, said each customer was allowed to purchase a maximum of five kilos of rice.

Starting next week, Bayno said they will be stationing their rolling stores in major markets such as Freedom Park in Ermita, Taboan and T. Padilla Public Market.

The public may also avail the NFA-supplied rice at accredited retailers across the region starting next week, Bayno said.

The allocation for retailing amounts to 7,000 metric tons or 140,000 bags of rice which was the second batch of imported rice from Vietnam to arrive in the city.

A total of 17,000 metric tons of imported rice have been delivered and stored in the NFA-7 warehouses.

The 10,000 metric tons of rice which was the first batch of imported rice will serve as the buffer stock of the NFA in case of calamities, Bayno explained.

On Wednesday, the third vessel carrying imported rice from Thailand has also started the 24-hour unloading of the 8,000 metric tons or 160,000 sacks of rice.

Once the unloading and audit of the imported rice is done, the supplies will also be allocated for retailing, Bayno said.

Bayno said the NFA-7 is expecting to see a decrease in the cost of commercial rice now that the supply of cheaper rice is back in the market.