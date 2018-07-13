Police nab father and 2 sons in a drug bust in Tisa, Cebu City

A father and his two sons were nabbed on Thursday night by Cebu City Police Office elements in an anti-drug operation that followed more than two weeks of surveillance.

The drug enforcement unit of the Punta Princesa Police Station led by Chief Inspector Clark Ariola siezed 295,000 worth of drugs from Nicolas Fuentes. 55, and his sons Noel, 36, and Niño, 29, in a drug bust near their residence at past 8 p.m. in Sitio Kadoloy, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, said a report released by the police station.

The Punta police or Station 10, while based in Barangay Punta Princesa, has jurisdiction over Barangay Tisa.

Ariola said the father and his two sons were placed under surveillance after the police received complaints from Tisa-based netizens about the drug operation of the Fuenteses.

The siezed drugs from the father were five small sachets of shabu bought by a policeman posing as a buyer and another four meduim pack of shabu found in his possession. Police also siezed from his sons 26 small sachets of shabu. The confiscated drugs totaled 25 grams valued at P295,000.

The Fuentes father and sons are now held at the jail facility of the Punta Police Precinct, the report said.