Make way for Cebu Salsa Club!

Get on your feet and start stretching because Cebu Salsa Club is bringing you the first ever Cebu Beach Fiesta: a weekend of Salsa, Bachata, and Kizomba dancing at Solea Mactan Cebu Resort.

Cebu Salsa Club is the premier institution for salsa, bachata, and kizomba social dancing in Cebu. Already on their 5th year, Cebu Salsa Club teaches Salsa Cubana, LA Salsa, NY Salsa, Bachata, and Kizomba to students ranging from complete beginners to more experienced ones.

Aside from teaching, Cebu Salsa Club also hosts and organizes social dancing nights, private events, and workshops, as well as bring-in world champions, DJs, and international artists to share their craft in Cebu’s shores.

This time Cebu Salsa Club is bringing the salsa extravaganza to Solea Mactan Cebu Resort this July 14. With them are 5 well-decorated international artists who will be teaching 8 hours worth of workshops.

There will also be performances, themed parties, and plenty of social dancing throughout the whole weekend!

Join the first ever Cebu Beach Fiesta by Cebu Salsa Club at Solea Mactan Cebu Resort and spice up your weekend. Limited slots left!

For more details, checkout facebook.com/CebuSalsaClub

