Man arrested for VAWC charges

A 35-year-old man was arrested by authorities for violation of Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act of 2004.

Vito Sullano, the accused, was arrested in his residence in Barangay West Poblacion, Naga City, Cebu at past 7 p.m., Thursday (July 12).

The police arrested Sullano by virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Judge Dennis Larrobis of Naga City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 76. The bail is set at P40,000.

The accused is now detained at the jail facility of Naga City police station.